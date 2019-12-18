Album review: 'Engine Core Phenomenal' 

Treasure Plate

'Engine Core Phenomenal'

Self-released

treasureplate.com

If you like "Mystery Science Theatre 3000," you'll dig this. "Engine Core Phenomenal" is some wacky shit, both visually and audio-wise. And thankfully, it's a lotta fun. The brilliance behind Rochester's sci-fi rock band Treasure Plate is that both halves need each other to make any sense. You can't just listen, and you can't just stare, although you may not be able to help it. The music is electrified, hard-driving, and emulsified with a sort of "Lost in Space" scenario going on. It's a mix of graphic novel coolness and MAD magazine panache. It's as if they allowed art supplies in detention.