Album review: 'Everything in Between' 

Stavo

'Everything in Between'

Self-released

stavomusic.com

Stavo is a band that moves beyond the 90's hard rock it plays, stylistically and actually. To have it make sense, you'd have to add a few more years to the celebrated decade — like, say, 19911 or 19912. And even then it would be hard to paint this band accurately — which works fine for this enigmatic outfit. The music on the band's debut EP, "Everything In Between," sheds some light on where the EP is coming from and where it's going. Primarily, there's the dichotomy between Sharon Kaplun's vocals and Dan Staversky's guitar that gets it all under way and maintains its speed. The whole band flies melodically in the face of its own pending weight. Stavo moves flawlessly, effortlessly, and fine. A good first effort. Strong.