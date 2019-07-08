Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 08, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Everything in Between' 

By
click to enlarge 7.10.19_albumreview1_stavo.jpg

Stavo

'Everything in Between'

Self-released

stavomusic.com

Stavo is a band that moves beyond the 90's hard rock it plays, stylistically and actually. To have it make sense, you'd have to add a few more years to the celebrated decade — like, say, 19911 or 19912. And even then it would be hard to paint this band accurately — which works fine for this enigmatic outfit. The music on the band's debut EP, "Everything In Between," sheds some light on where the EP is coming from and where it's going. Primarily, there's the dichotomy between Sharon Kaplun's vocals and Dan Staversky's guitar that gets it all under way and maintains its speed. The whole band flies melodically in the face of its own pending weight. Stavo moves flawlessly, effortlessly, and fine. A good first effort. Strong.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Music Reviews

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Mon
8 Tue
9 Wed
10 Thu
11 Fri
12 Sat
13 Sun
14
Hopeman Memorial Carillon Recital: Carl Van Eyndhoven @ UR Eastman Quadrangle

Hopeman Memorial Carillon Recital: Carl Van Eyndhoven @ UR Eastman Quadrangle

Taylor Pie @ Immanuel Baptist Church

Coffee Connection fundraiser....

Bob Sneider @ Kilbourn Hall

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
July 3- 9, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Obstructed practice
The US has a shortage of doctors, yet many foreign-educated physicians are blocked from practicing medicine here read more ...

By Brian Gordon

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.