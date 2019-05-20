Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
May 20, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Album review: 'Evil Hearted You' 

Evil Hearted You

'Evil Hearted You'

Self-released

evilheartedyouu.bandcamp.com

Singer-songwriter Amber Tracy has had a haunting effect on audiences around Rochester since 2017. On her solo project's self-titled debut album, "Evil Hearted You," Tracy paints a sepia-toned reflection of her deepest, darkest self by mixing elements of indie pop with roots, country, and psychedelic rock.

Tracy has a scratchy, fluttery vibrato like that of Stevie Nicks, sometimes electrified by synthetic undercurrents, similar to the music of Imogen Heap. With fervor and grace, Tracy bellows out bittersweet melodies in songs like "Oh Sweet Nothing" and "Leave" over heart-wrenching piano chords changes. "Watership Down" will take you on an ambient, psychedelic journey, while "Before I Fall" cycles through ethereal mantras that will leave you lost in a trance. The album "Evil Hearted You" is a swirling daydream that keeps the listener reeling until the very end, as if witnessing a ghostly apparition in real life.

