September 10, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Album review: 'False Pockets' 

click to enlarge 9.11.19_music_albumreview1_falsepockets.jpg

'False Pockets'

Formed in the summer of 2018, False Pockets features singer-guitarist Erik Happ, drummer Ben Chesnes, and bassist Zack Parker. The band is about to release its self-titled debut EP, a culmination of math rock songs created in less than two months. The album is an experimental story told mostly through instrumental arrangements. Resembling an epic video game soundtrack, "The Sun Gets Down" and "I'll Need the Pants in Advance, Please" deliver explosive contrast between sections. "The Sun Gets Down Pt. 2" offers a less dense aperture of the band's rhythm-heavy sound. The vocals in "Buy One Get One Free Piercings" and "Giving Trees to the Giving Tree" expand over top, yet are set into the mix like another instrument.

False Pockets will perform its release show along with California Cousins, Kindofkind, and RUT, on Friday, September 13, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $8.Ages 18 and over.Under 21, will call tickets only. 454-2966. bugjar.com; facebook.com/falsepockets.

