March 04, 2020 Music » Music Reviews

Album review: 'Finger Lakes Chill' 

click to enlarge music_review1-1-dc03f5e0f0f88047.jpg

Tommy Gravino & Mary Monroe

'Finger Lakes Chill'

Self-released

tommygravino.us; marymonroemusic.com

Tommy Gravino and Mary Monroe take away pain you never realized you had. On their new CD, "Finger Lakes Chill," the harp and flute duo take on otherworldly sounds that others use only sparingly for mystical musical spice, and instead make them the focus of the music. It sounds like what getting an everlasting back rub while swimming in a sea of BENGAY must feel like. The music's sweet, but not to the point of giving the listener cavities with its artful confections. It floats, but not too high. Every song on this eight-track flight seems to vibrate with a nearly tangible beauty and mystery. My mom's gonna love this.

