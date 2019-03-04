Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 04, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Flatbed Buggy' 

By
click to enlarge 3.6_albumreview1_rudyroyston.jpg

Rudy Royston

'Flatbed Buggy'

Greenleaf Music

rudyroyston.com

In his Sixth Symphony, Ludwig van Beethoven evokes everything from folk dances to thunderstorms to capture the beauty of the countryside. On the wonderful new album "Flatbed Buggy," Rudy Royston takes a similar journey, employing a variety of music styles to paint a vivid, aural picture of his pastoral childhood, visiting his father in Texas. Royston is a first-call jazz drummer, enhancing the music of Bill Frisell, Branford Marsalis, Dave Douglas and numerous others, but "Flatbed Buggy" transcends jazz.

Start with the distinctive instrumentation: Gary Versace on accordion; John Ellis, bass clarinet and saxophones; Hank Roberts, cello; and Joe Martin on bass. The unusual combination of timbres somehow conjures up the feel of country life throughout the album. Versace - an Eastman School of Music professor - is especially strong, moving effortlessly from elegiac to lilting in his solos. Royston not only plays subtly; he showcases his formidable skills as a composer with beautiful tunes like "Soul Train," "boy...MAN," and "I Guess It's Time to Go."

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Music Reviews

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Mon
4 Tue
5 Wed
6 Thu
7 Fri
8 Sat
9 Sun
10

Grace Through Music: A Benefit for RAIHN @ St. Paul's Episcopal Church

Jeff Plankenhorn @ Bop Shop Records

Kings Destroy, Forming the Void, Vertigo Freeway, Undeath @ Bug Jar

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

  • Re: The F Word: Rochester Music Hall of Fame

    • Who cares who the Rochester Music Hall of Fames does or doesn't induct? As I…

    • Posted by Reid Kimball 1
    • on March 4, 2019

  • Re: The F Word: Rochester Music Hall of Fame

    • Jack DiMartino, please remember that the guys who you cant wait for to move on…

    • Posted by Karl LaPorta
    • on March 3, 2019

  • Re: The F Word: Rochester Music Hall of Fame

    • You'll never please everyone... Hall of Fame who needs it???

    • Posted by Spoth Ra
    • on March 2, 2019
  • More »

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    View PDF
    February 27- 5, 2019
    Issue Cover
    Cover Story:
    Whirling hurling
    The Irish sport takes root in Rochester read more ...

    By Brian Gordon

    Tweets @RocCityNews

    © 2019 City Newspaper.

    Website powered by Foundation.