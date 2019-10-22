Album review: 'For the Record' 

Jack West

'For the Record'

Self-released

jackwestlive.com

Local fourteen-year-old prodigy Jack West collaborated with famed producer Barrett Jones at Laundry Room Studio in Seattle for his debut studio album, "For the Record," released back in August. The eight-song album is an homage to old-school vinyl records, while West's lyrics reflect the simultaneous feeling of jumping from the nest and being afraid of falling to the ground.

Jack West performs a seamless blend of rock, grunge, and psychedelia, wailing with agitated guitar solos in gritty tunes such as "Leave Us Behind" and "Into This Lifetime." "Revival" and "Flower City" are a breath of fresh air, featuring brightly expansive backing harmonies and thunderous drum crashes. West paints the picture of catching the perfect wave on "Look Out Below (How Long)," and shows off his falsetto during the confidence-boosting buildup at the end of "Unsinkable."