February 25, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Album review: 'Fuzzrod' 

By
click to enlarge 2.27_albumreview1_fuzzrod.jpg

Fuzzrod

'Fuzzrod'

Records Of Choice and Dadstache Records

fuzzrod.bandcamp.com

Rochester's noisiest garage rock quartet Fuzzrod is causing a ruckus with its self-titled, full-length debut, released on February 22. Coming just shy of two years after the band's EP "Fake News," "Fuzzrod" dishes out high-powered party music rampant with anti-authoritarian anthems. Songs like "Baby" and Fuck Work" are about living irresponsibly and carefree, while "Yes Means Yes" uses youthfully simplistic lyrics to shed light on the complicated issue of consent.

Fuzzrod picks up where the discontinued Pony Hand left off - featuring that band's Karrah Teague on vocals and guitar and Brandon Henahan playing bass and sax. The lineup is rounded out by guitarist and vocalist Phil Shaw and drummer-organist Stephen Roessner, who also recorded, mixed and mastered the album. From angst-ridden head-bangers like "Dum" and "2nd Grade" to more psychedelic , synth-tinged tunes like "Pretty" and "Floating Eye," Fuzzrod smashes garage rock together with elements of post-punk, trash-pop, and metal.

