Album review: "Gene and Ginny Volume I" 

Alex and Alison Coté

Gene and Ginny Volume I

Self-released

This has to be the prettiest record I’ve heard in a spell — from anyone, anywhere. Seriously, Alex and Alison Coté’s “Gene and Ginny Vol.I” ebbs and flows as if legendary country music producer Owen Bradley were calling the shots from the big chair. There's maximum joy in the Coté duo's minimalist approach. They keep it simple with their beautiful and plaintive harmonies. Sadly, there are only three precious cuts in this Volume I collection, with sonic nods to everyone from The Man in Black to Gram Parsons.The songs hang long in the air and linger until you press play again and again. The best song of the trio is the original composition “Can’t Grow Out of You.” Produced by Ben Morey and released on March 20 through Bandcamp, the two originals songs and one from Parsons’ album “Grievous Angel” blend to the point of cohesion. This is country done right.