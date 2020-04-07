Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

April 07, 2020 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: "Gene and Ginny Volume I" 

By

Alex and Alison Coté

Gene and Ginny Volume I

Self-released

alexcote.bandcamp.com

This has to be the prettiest record I’ve heard in a spell — from anyone, anywhere. Seriously, Alex and Alison Coté’s “Gene and Ginny Vol.I” ebbs and flows as if legendary country music producer Owen Bradley were calling the shots from the big chair. There's maximum joy in the Coté duo's minimalist approach. They keep it simple with their beautiful and plaintive harmonies. Sadly, there are only three precious cuts in this Volume I collection, with sonic nods to everyone from The Man in Black to Gram Parsons.

The songs hang long in the air and linger until you press play again and again. The best song of the trio is the original composition “Can’t Grow Out of You.” Produced by Ben Morey and released on March 20 through Bandcamp, the two originals songs and one from Parsons’ album “Grievous Angel” blend to the point of cohesion. This is country done right.

Frank De Blase is CITY’s music writer. He can be reached at frank@rochester-citynews.com.
click image champion-story-banner.gif

Tags: , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
7 Wed
8 Thu
9 Fri
10 Sat
11 Sun
12 Mon
13
Wednesday Faculty Feature @ Eastman Community Music School

Wednesday Faculty Feature @ Eastman Community Music School

Online concerts, demos, and lessons presented by ECSM faculty. April 1: Kenneth...
April Residency: Katie Morey @ Virtual Little Cafe

April Residency: Katie Morey @ Virtual Little Cafe

Laura Dubin & Antonio Guerrero @ Laura Dubin Jazz

Laura Dubin & Antonio Guerrero @ Laura Dubin Jazz

Live online concerts every night....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.