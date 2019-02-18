Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 18, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Go Digital!' 

By
click to enlarge 2.20_albumreview1_thesaplings_web.jpg

The Saplings

'Go Digital!'

Master Hand Records

thesaplingsmusic.bandcamp.com

When you encounter an album so beautifully odd as The Saplings' "Go Digital!" This is definitely a mellow, clever, and cool collection that punches like a clown on the nod. The band exhibits a ton of varied personalities: electronic moods cleverly stirred into pop hooks, from Devo to emo.

All 13 cuts are accessible without trying too hard, and they go well with anything the listener brings. The horn arrangements are exquisite, as are the other instruments as they shift within their own subtlety. The Saplings have their feet firmly planted while "Go Digital!" takes flight. Rather magical, I believe. You will, too.

Playing with Orquesta Antonetti and Cammy Enaharo & Dessert, The Saplings will have a record release show on Saturday, February 23, 9 p.m. at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. $12-$15. 484-1964. anthologylive.com.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Music Reviews

More by Frank De Blase

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Mon
18 Tue
19 Wed
20 Thu
21 Fri
22 Sat
23 Sun
24
Chrissie Romano Band @ Genesee Brew House

Chrissie Romano Band @ Genesee Brew House

Black Diamond Express @ Radisson Hotel

John Németh @ Fanatics Pub & Pizza

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

  • Re: County exec race will be Dinolfo versus Bello

    • Bello was Irondequoit supervisor for two years and two and 1/2 months, Jan. 1, 2016…

    • Posted by Larry Baker
    • on February 15, 2019

  • Re: County exec race will be Dinolfo versus Bello

    • So, Happy, it sounds like you agree with me. There's nothing new and exciting in…

    • Posted by Inquisitive
    • on February 15, 2019

  • Re: Diner series: Mt. Hope Diner

    • I have been going here for at least 50 years, back in the Pat and…

    • Posted by Joan Powell
    • on February 15, 2019
  • More »

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    View PDF
    February 13-19, 2019
    Issue Cover
    Cover Story:
    Education... means emancipation
    What would Frederick Douglass think now of the state of education in the city he loved? Seven Rochesterians – community leaders, students, and parents – offer their assessment and their advice.
    read more ...

    Tweets @RocCityNews

    © 2019 City Newspaper.

    Website powered by Foundation.