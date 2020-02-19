Album review: 'Groove du Jour' 

Yes! Trio

'Groove du Jour'

Jazz & People

aarongoldberg.com

Piano, bass and drums make up the standard jazz trio with countless albums in the archives. Bringing something new to this genre is no mean feat, but the Yes! Trio succeeds. It starts with stellar players. Pianist Aaron Goldberg has enhanced the music of Wynton Marsalis, Joshua Redman, and Kurt Rosenwinkel. Since his arrival in New York in 1992, Israeli bassist Omer Avital has supported Nat Adderley, Roy Haynes, and Jimmy Cobb. And drummer Ali Jackson is a veteran of the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra.

From infectious grooves (Jackson's "Escalier") to abstract excursions (Goldberg's "Tokyo Dreams") and mid-tempo ballads (Avital's "C'est Clair"), these three musicians are all superb composers. But what really sets them apart is their approach to the tunes. The Yes! Trio never fails to innovate. A prime example is the feeling of perpetual motion as the three musicians play as one on Avital's "Muhammad's Market." Every solo is a gem, but it's the simpatico that wins the day.