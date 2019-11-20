Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Music » Music Reviews

Album review: 'Hideout' 

click to enlarge music_review1-1-e92231d17357eafb.jpg

The Stedwells

'Hideout'

Self-released

thestedwells.bandcamp.com

I'm not sure if it was the intention of The Stedwells to relinquish control to the music on their new EP "Hideout." It's not like they're fighting with the music, it's just that they've just got a tiger by the tail. The performance on this record is tight and lean as hell. The Stedwells are at the top of their game.

It's maximum star-struck, action-packed rock 'n' roll. The Stedwells play it out as if it was powerpop, but it's got too much bravado to give credit to the sugar. No, that would be too easy. The trio has clearly tapped into something classic and timeless, and rendered it unto the hungry masses. They sound like The Strokes. Five cuts and not one clunker on this platter. Be on the lookout for the impending Stedwell Mania. It's inevitable.

The Stedwells play their EP release show, along with The Demos and The Dirty Pennies, on Friday, November 22, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $7. Ages 18+. 454-2966. bugjar.com; thestedwells.com.

