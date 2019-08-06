Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
August 06, 2019

Album review: 'I Hate Me' 

Taking Meds

'I Hate Me'

Near Mint Records

takingmeds.bandcamp.com

A hardcore-emo quartet originally formed in Rochester in 2012 and now based in Brooklyn, Taking Meds offers relief for the angst-ridden soul. Featuring singer-guitarist Skylar Sarkis, screamer-guitarist Ben Kotin, bassist Jon Markson, and drummer Dan Abzug, the band recently unleashed its sixth release, "I Hate Me." Combining post-punk with alternative math rock, the album takes the listener on a densely packed thrill ride. Guitar-heavy arrangements are complemented by spatial choruses and lush backing harmonies, while soft singing and aggressive screams coexist on songs such as "Big Fish" and the title track. You can lose yourself in the explosive breakdowns of "Inseverable" and "Lifer."

Taking Meds will perform its LP release party with special guests DRUSE, Teenage Halloween, Coming Down, and Troubleshooter on Friday, August 9, 9pm at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $8. Ages 18 and over (under 21, will call tickets only). 454-2966. bugjar.com.

