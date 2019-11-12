Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 12, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Album review: 'If We Ever Live Forever' 

Longwave

'If We Ever Live Forever'

Bodan Kuma Recordings

longwave.bandcamp.com

After a 10-year hiatus, Longwave — the NYC-based indie rock darlings with Rochester roots — return to the limelight with what could be considered their best record yet. Sure, "If We Ever Live Forever" possesses that indie concern and emotive response to everything. But there is plenty of muscle steaming up from inside. And it’s catchy as hell. Big guitars grind atmospheric, full of language-less prose and rage. Songs like "Before You Disappear" and "Dreamers Float Away" play around with time signatures, coming off large and positively brilliant. Ten years is a long time, but Longwave is back, strong as ever for its old fans and the legions of new fans that "If We Ever Live Forever" will surely earn them. Simply a great record.

