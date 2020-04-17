Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
April 17, 2020 Music » Music Reviews

Album review: 'Infinite-Alternate' 

By
click to enlarge amongstthemonks_albumcover.jpg
Amongst the Monks

“Infinite-Alternate”

Self-released

amongstthemonks.bandcamp.com

After just two previous full-length records, Upstate New York’s Amongst the Monks says goodbye with its third and final album, “Infinite-Alternate,” as the band members go their separate ways. Guitarist-drummer Phil Way, bassist Ian Kull, and drummer-guitarist Jeremy Bussmann call their music “multi-genre fusion.”

There are hairpin turns that culminate in guitar-driven freak-outs. Finely crafted tonal teases careen toward Nirvana. The opening track, “Sex Crystal,” proves to be a good exemplar of this trio’s daunting variety and will leave you panting by the time it’s over. The instrumental numbers are Strato-smooth prog rock, while the sung tunes crackle with pop-rock energy. The dichotomy totally fits; the band seems to be channeling Vulfpeck. It’s a shame Amongst the Monks is gone.

Frank De Blase is CITY's music writer. He can be reached at frank@rochester-citynews.com.
