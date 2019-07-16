Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 16, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Intelligence Is Rising' 

By
click to enlarge 7.17.19_musicalbumreview2_chazhearne.jpg

Chaz Hearne & The Dazzlers

'Intelligence Is Rising'

Self-released

chazhearne.bandcamp.com

Rochester singer-songwriter Chaz Hearne's paper-thin, pitch-perfect tenor casts a dreamy haze over the music. At times it's akin to Paul Simon, and at others, it's more like Daniel Rossen of Grizzly Bear. With the homey, backwoods feel of the banjo and acoustic guitar, Hearne's music is rooted in a love for classic folk and Americana. Yet the sounds on "Intelligence Is Rising" are more directly descended from the atmospheric chamber pop, psychedelic, reverb-drenched indie rock, and neo-folk revival of the last 20 years.

It's a busy stylistic mélange, but Hearne's songwriting is precise and his ear for dynamic pop orchestration is keenly articulated by The Dazzlers -- a backing band that includes members of Susanna Rose Trio, Copper Hill, Seth Faergolzia's Multibird, and The Incantations. Dave Drago's mixing and mastering at 1809 Studios ties it all together.

Chaz Hearne & The Dazzlers will play an album release show with The Crooked North on Wednesday, July 24, 7:30 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $7 includes new album. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; chazhearne.com.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Music Reviews

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
16 Wed
17 Thu
18 Fri
19 Sat
20 Sun
21 Mon
22

Ad Hoc Music Ensemble @ Central Library

Annie in the Water @ Lincoln Hill Farms

Mike Pappert @ Record Archive

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.