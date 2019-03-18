Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 18, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Jazz Band/Rock Band/Dance Band' 

By
click to enlarge 3.20_music_review1_moppaelliott.jpg

Moppa Elliott

'Jazz Band/Rock Band/Dance Band'

Hot Cup Records

moppaelliott.com

He may be best known for his work with the irreverent jazz band Mostly Other People Do the Killing, but that's not nearly enough for Moppa Elliott. The bassist-composer is bursting with musical ideas, having just released a three-album set, "Jazz Band/Rock Band/Dance Band," with three different groups.

Of all the music in the set, "Advancing on a Wild Pitch," the "Jazz Band" album, is the most straightforward, even retro in approach. But Elliot is just warming up. The "Dance Band" album, "Acceleration Due to Gravity," is wonderfully crazed, with great sax work by Matt Nelson, Bryan Murray and Kyle Saulnier. But my favorite is "Unspeakable Garbage," the "Rock Band" album, in which Elliott demonstrates his ability to write catchy tunes while maintaining enough of an off-kilter edge to keep his jazz cred intact. You can feel the fun these guys are having, when saxophonist Jon Irabagon takes off from Maceo Parker-style honking, soaring to late-Coltrane "Stellar Regions" heights.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Music Reviews

More by Ron Netsky

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Mon
18 Tue
19 Wed
20 Thu
21 Fri
22 Sat
23 Sun
24

The Bourbon Street Parade @ Radisson Hotel

College of Wooster Scot Symphonic Band @ Third Presbyterian Church

Tuba Mirum @ Kilbourn Hall

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

  • Re: UR weighs proposal to arm more officers

    • No deflection here. I took a clear concise stand on the issue and will repeat…

    • Posted by George LL
    • on March 17, 2019

  • Re: UR weighs proposal to arm more officers

    • Danny O'Brien - You're damaging the self image of these John Wayne wannabes who practice…

    • Posted by Tom Dylann
    • on March 17, 2019

  • Re: UR weighs proposal to arm more officers

    • Poor George. He hardly knew how to respond. So he opted to respond using deflection…

    • Posted by Danny O'Brien
    • on March 17, 2019
  • More »

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    View PDF
    March 13-19, 2019
    Issue Cover
    Cover Story:
    'This isn't working'
    Mayor Lovely Warren on the Rochester school district read more ...

    By Tim Louis Macaluso

    Tweets @RocCityNews

    © 2019 City Newspaper.

    Website powered by Foundation.