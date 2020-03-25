Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 25, 2020 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Joy' 

By
click to enlarge music_review2-1-b6d2f8fe35d2dec6.jpg

Benjamin Boone with The Ghana Jazz Collective

'Joy'

Origin Records

benjaminboone.net

When saxophonist Benjamin Boone—a professor at California State University, Fresno—traveled to Ghana to study as a Fulbright Scholar, he never expected to record an album. But one night at an Accra bar he encountered The Ghana Jazz Collective, a group of musicians as fluent in American jazz as they were in West African traditions. The resulting album is a product of this wonderful merging of cultures. If the great title tune, "Joy," seems familiar, it was written by the late Rochester multi-reedist Gerry Niewood.

Drummer Frank Kissi is a master of the polyrhythms that pulsate under the album's tracks. Bassist Bright Osei gives a fresh, thumping, funky twist to Herbie Hancock's classic, "Maiden Voyage." Pianist Victor Dey Jr. and saxophonists Boone and Bernard Ayisa shine throughout. Vocalist Sandra Huson sings gorgeously on Boone's tune "Without You," but her more intriguing contribution is a frenetic vocalese on Boone's wild composition "Slam."

Tags:

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
25 Thu
26 Fri
27 Sat
28 Sun
29 Mon
30 Tue
31
Hanna PK @ Via Girasole Wine Bar

Hanna PK @ Via Girasole Wine Bar

Live Stream: Jonathan Biss, piano @ Joseph Avenue Arts & Cultural Alliance

Isabella Barbagallo @ Bar Louie

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

March 25-31, 2020
Cover Story:
A guide for all seasons
read more ...

By David Andreatta

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.