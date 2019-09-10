Album review: 'Krypton 88' 

Krypton 88

'Krypton 88'

Self-released

Krpyton 88 on facebook.com

The Rochester rockabilly raconteurs of Krypton 88 have really gone and done it now. I ran into guitarist Jim Via and he handed me the trio's new eponymous record, which he kind of dismissed as "three old guys playing honky-tonk in the basement." Age is arbitrary, but the whole album is a collection of the band's favorite sawdust-floor-and-longneck boot-scoot. They mix it up nice, with all members taking a turn at the mic for variety. The material is pure honky-tonk, and Krypton 88 rocks it right. Songs by Johnny Cash, Ernest Tubb, and James Intveld all ring true right cheer on this record.

Krypton 88 plays its CD release show on Friday, September 13, 9:15 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com.