Album review: 'Lala Land' 

Lala Yello Theshht

'Lala Land'

Lemuel Records

Available on Spotify

Rochester singer-rapper La'Ja Gause, better known as Lala Yello Theshht, is occupying territory which reflects rap's classic storytelling sensibilities, modernized by high-fidelity production and an intuitive cadence. Upon listening to the School of the Arts alum's new full-length album "Lala Land" — released on March 1 — initial comparisons could be made with personalities like Nicki Minaj or Lil' Kim, but Lala's overall aesthetic more closely resembles the sonic palettes of Lil Debbie and Desiigner. Her boisterous vocals, interwoven through vibe-heavy beats, strike a refreshing balance. "Pain Away" is a standout track with sparse instrumental arrangement, rhythmic variation, and mantra-like vocals. A single released ahead of the full-length, "Keep Calling," evokes romantic shades present in modern R&B. Lala Yello Theshht concocts deeply autobiographical tracks which existentially sensual, melancholic, and lyrically therapeutic.