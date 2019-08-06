Album review: 'Lemon Sucker' 

Whirlin' Jack Dervy

'Lemon Sucker'

Self-released

whirlinjackdervy.bandcamp.com

Local singer-guitarist Nick Schaefer, better known as Whirlin' Jack Dervy, has been fixated on songwriting since learning to play guitar at age 11. With a deep curiosity for the cohesion between lyrics and chord structures, he's released four solo EP's since 2015. Schaefer now performs with his backing band of friends. The Wily Tycoons consist of Jackson Cavalier on guitar and harmonica, Will Westeaver on bass, and Adam Kujawski on drums. The fifth release and new LP, "Lemon Sucker," is a self-recorded glimpse into Schaefer's melancholic, mesmerizing, and off-kilter world.

The album features psychedelic, lo-fi production, accentuated by the Kurt Cobain-like scratch in Schaefer's voice. Whirlin' Jack & The Wily Tycoons exude the fuzzy psych-blues style of The Rolling Stones in "Rock Steady," while strumming out slower folk shuffles like "On the Run" and "When All of This Is Over." Whirlin' Jack creates musical irony by foiling sad lyrics with happy music in tunes such as "Nobody Wants to Be My Buddy," which also features a sing-along and a kazoo solo. The "Lemon Sucker" LP is the haunting reflection of a love-weary soul caught up in the same old cycles.

Whirlin' Jack Dervy & The Wily Tycoons will perform along with The Endless Mountain Derelicts and Late Earth on Friday, August 16, 9p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $7. Ages 18 and over (under 21, will call tickets only). 454-2966. bugjar.com.