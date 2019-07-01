Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 01, 2019 Movies » Movie Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Long Story Short' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

Alex Northrup and the Backup

'Long Story Short'

Proof That the Seacow Exists! Records

alexnorthrup.bandcamp.com

Local multi-instrumentalist and singer Alex Northrup demonstrates songwriting finesse on his latest album, "Long Story Short," recorded with his band The Backup. While the song lyrics are heartfelt and retrospective, the instrumentation speaks just as much throughout the album. Northrup has a warm, endearing tenor voice, but his artistry really shines on the keyboard, as he rips through sophisticated organ solos on songs like "Sinning on Sunday" and "Blinded by Delight." You can enjoy lush vocal production and catchy melodies on "Put on the Break-Up," or the unexpected time signature shift halfway through "There We Go Again." Co-produced by Northrup and Dave Drago of 1809 Studios "Long Story Short" delivers delightfully twisted alternative pop-rock grooves with lyrics full of yearning and awe.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Movie Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Movie Reviews

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
2 Wed
3 Thu
4 Fri
5 Sat
6 Sun
7 Mon
8

"Birds Are Prey" (1950-60) @ Dryden Theatre

"A Wrinkle in Time" (2018) @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

Civil War Stories: The Tragedy of War @ Mount Hope Cemetery

Civil War Stories: The Tragedy of War @ Mount Hope Cemetery

North Gatehouse....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

June 26- 2, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Questions and protests as Lake Ontario's levels rise
Homeowners and businesses on Lake Ontario are facing the second round of destructive flooding in three years. The lake rose to record springtime peaks in 2017, but the levels this May and June have been even higher. read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.