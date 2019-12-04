Album review: 'Lugaroo' 

Yarms

'Lugaroo'

Self-released

yarms.bandcamp.com

Good lyrics seem to work best in clusters of cohesive thoughts or themes. They add up to create impact. Rarely does it come down to just a line or two, until now. Ryan Yarmel — or Yarms as the kids call him — has released a new EP of self-aware acoustic introspection entitled "Lugaroo."

This five-song solo journey has one of the finest lines of prose ever: "I was counting on you to see my heart on its toes," Yarms sings on the title track — driving the spike home just sturdy enough to skirt the apparent frailty. But it isn't quite what you'd call surrender.

And put the stories aside for a sec, if you can, and dig the warm tones from Yarms' guitar, his rollicking lines serving as little finger-picked treasures in their own right. Yarmel sings gentle and somewhat narcotic while his guitar gently weeps. It'll touch your heart.