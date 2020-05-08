Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

May 08, 2020 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Magnolia/Wrecking Ball' 

By
click to enlarge dangerbyrd_albumcover.jpg
Dangerbyrd
‘Magnolia/Wrecking Ball’

Self-released

dangerbyrd.bandcamp.com


I love this record. And I love this band in all its ragged, prolific glory. Rochester’s Dangerbyrd has just unleashed a new single, “Magnolia” — with “Wrecking Ball” as the B-side — which gives a good, albeit short look under the band’s hood. It doesn’t take a genius to see this band is clearly into The Band, if not in tribute, then in tone.


The harmonious treatment that Dangerbyrd gives “Magnolia” will keep your feet in the sky, especially when the mix pans from left to right, turning your headphones into a virtual roller coaster. And of course, there’s the guitar on “Wrecking Ball,” which is so savage and primal, it’s like a soundtrack to a violation. But there’s a problem: with just two cuts, it’s over way too soon. Regardless of its length (or lack thereof), get this two-sided slab of countrified raunch ‘n’ roll today and dig.


Frank De Blase is CITY's music writer. He can be reached at frank@rochester-citynews.com.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Fri
8 Sat
9 Sun
10 Mon
11 Tue
12 Wed
13 Thu
14
Big Blue House @ Livestream

Big Blue House @ Livestream

Hosted by Fairport B-Side....
Annie Wells @ Virtual Little Cafe

Annie Wells @ Virtual Little Cafe

Stella Hill @ Virtual Little Cafe

Stella Hill @ Virtual Little Cafe

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.