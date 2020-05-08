Album review: 'Magnolia/Wrecking Ball' 

click to enlarge

I love this record. And I love this band in all its ragged, prolific glory. Rochester’s Dangerbyrd has just unleashed a new single, “Magnolia” — with “Wrecking Ball” as the B-side — which gives a good, albeit short look under the band’s hood. It doesn’t take a genius to see this band is clearly into The Band, if not in tribute, then in tone.The harmonious treatment that Dangerbyrd gives “Magnolia” will keep your feet in the sky, especially when the mix pans from left to right, turning your headphones into a virtual roller coaster. And of course, there’s the guitar on “Wrecking Ball,” which is so savage and primal, it’s like a soundtrack to a violation. But there’s a problem: with just two cuts, it’s over way too soon. Regardless of its length (or lack thereof), get this two-sided slab of countrified raunch ‘n’ roll today and dig.