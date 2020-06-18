Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 18, 2020 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Masque' 

By
click to enlarge masque.png
The Patrick Jaouen Band

“Masque”

Self released

patrickjaouen.com

Whether it’s Iceberg Slim’s laconic rap from the ghetto or the way cowboy poet Tom Russell embraces the legacy of his characters, or Tom Waits’ Beat jazz stories, I’ve always been particularly drawn to the language and the story in a song. And though this is just a shortlist, there’s a new artist to add to the echelon: Patrick Jaouen.

The Patrick Jaouen Band has just released an extraordinary album, “Masque,” a work that splits its time lyrically between spoken word cool and an emotional thrill through singer-songwriter eyes. It’s a concept album of sorts that plays out like a dark ballet. Story-wise it’s a little haunting. It doesn’t end well for the protagonist, so it’s not to be confused with being a fairy tale or bedtime story, even though it still plays out that way slightly.

The music is lush and lasting. It endures, as does Jaouen’s voice as it soars skyward. You can thank Brian Moore at Red Booth Studios for that.

The jump from song to spoken track is flawless, drawing you into the story. And you’ll hear something new each time. Exquisite.

Tags:

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
18 Fri
19 Sat
20 Sun
21 Mon
22 Tue
23 Wed
24
Annie Wells @ Virtual Little Cafe

Annie Wells @ Virtual Little Cafe

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.