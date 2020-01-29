Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

January 29, 2020 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Master Volume' 

By
click to enlarge music_review2-1-e22f1ebccac84d4a.jpg

Teymur Phell

'Master Volume'

Self-released

teymurphell.com

In the mid-1970s, Jaco Pastorius revolutionized the electric bass and brought it into the spotlight. Four decades later, emerging artists like Teymur Phell continue to expand the instrument's range. On his debut album, "Master Volume," Phell plays a six-string bass with a dexterity and fluidity more often associated with that of a virtuosic lead guitarist. In fact, the album's opening track, "Zero to Sixty," recalls the finest work of Pastorius's seminal group, Weather Report.

Phell was born in Baku, Azerbaijan, and spent his formative years in Israel. Since moving to New York in 2010, he's played with Randy Brecker, Arturo Sandoval, Lenny White, and others. Ten top musicians join Phell on various cuts here. Chad Lefkowitz Brown tears it up on tenor saxophone on several tunes. "Papano Kimono" is a funk fest featuring guitarist Mike Stern and drummer Dennis Chambers. Phell not only thumps and pops his way through these excellent original tracks, he plays two brief solo tunes, leaving no doubt about his prowess as a bassist, composer, and arranger.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
29 Thu
30 Fri
31 Sat
1 Sun
2 Mon
3 Tue
4

Chris Cady @ B-Side

Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters @ Record Archive

The Swooners @ 80W

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Winter Guide 2020

This Week's Issue

January 29- 4, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Winter Guide: You've got (outdoor) options
What’s the point in complaining about Rochester’s winter weather? This season has been relatively mild so far (fingers crossed, of course), and this is our home, so we might as well enjoy it and take pride in the seemingly innumerable outdoor recreation options available to us. read more ...

By DANIEL J. KUSHNER AND REBECCA RAFFERTY

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.