Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 05, 2020 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Modern Sounds in Rockabilly Blues, Vol. 1 & 2' 

By
click to enlarge music_review2-1-3c3f09e8189f3b61.jpg

The Manda-Tones

'Modern Sounds in Rockabilly Blues, Vol. 1 & 2'

Self-released

themandatones.bandcamp.com

If you're looking to up the size of your jumpin' and pumpin' record collection, you can call the search off and wrap your sticky mitts around The Manda-Tones' "Modern Sounds in Rockabilly Blues, Vol. 1 & 2." This is a big collection — 50 boss cuts in all, covering the many facets of rockabilly's signature slap and tickle. The instrumentation is minimal to say the least, with PJ Tone playing guitar and Amanda Louisiana slappin' bass across the face. The attitude is fierce.

Because of the sheer number of all these pretty songs, the rawness makes the collection feel like a demo. It's unfair to pick favorites, but "Peaches & Cream" will send you solid through the roof. There's also, the Benny Goodman-inspired "King of Swing," complete with swizzlin' licorice stick on the breaks.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
5 Thu
6 Fri
7 Sat
8 Sun
9 Mon
10 Tue
11

Roots & Blues Night @ B-Side

Jack's Live Open Mic Night @ Water Street 2020

Eastman School Symphony Orchestra. @ Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Winter Guide 2020

This Week's Issue

February 5-11, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.