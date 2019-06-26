Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 02, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Once Around the Sun' 

By
click to enlarge 7.3.19_albumreview2_copperhill_web.jpg

Copper Hill

'Once Around the Sun'

Self-released

soundcloud.com/copper-hill

A dynamic quartet of classically trained Eastman musicians, Copper Hill defies traditional Americana standards with its folk-art fusion of country, roots, blues, and jazz. Formed in 2017, Copper Hill is celebrating the release of its debut full-length album, "Once Around the Sun."

Violinist-vocalists Willa Finck and Katie Knudsvig share jovial duets in "Poppies" and the title track -- their instrumental harmonies and vocal harmonies in sync. "Tangerine" features a complex pizzicato part by upright bassist Caroline Samuels, while Ethan Cypress's banjo shines out in "Stuck in Time." The band creates lyrical irony in "Moonshine" and "Wildflowers" by using the fragrant, floral imagery of natural life to portray serious metaphorical messages about death and existence. Elsewhere, Copper Hill pays dark homage to she-wolf mythology in "Witching Hour."

"Once Around the Sun" is an odyssey of upbeat, whirling reels and fruitful ballads with melancholic, modal twists. Each song is a sweet and hauntingly lush poem with forward-driving daydream music built around it.

Tags: , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Music Reviews

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
3 Thu
4 Fri
5 Sat
6 Sun
7 Mon
8 Tue
9

Soul Passenger @ Record Archive

Aaron Lipp & Brian Williams @ Iron Smoke Distillery

Aaron Lipp & Brian Williams @ Iron Smoke Distillery

Concerts by the Shore: Orient Express @ Ontario Beach Park

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
July 3- 9, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Obstructed practice
The US has a shortage of doctors, yet many foreign-educated physicians are blocked from practicing medicine here read more ...

By Brian Gordon

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.