Album review: 'One//Four' 

Jackson Cavalier

'One//Four'

Self-released

jacksoncavalier.bandcamp.com

It's not that Jackson Cavalier has signed over to more countrified constraints. But I gotta say: Just dig the tonk and twang of Cavalier's reedy voice as he puts it through the paces on his new, three-song EP "One//Four." The first of an eventual quartet of EP's, "One//Four" is a collaborative work between Cavalier, Ben Morey, Katie Morey (née Preston, a CITY contributing writer), and Joey Small. And though the foursome seems to rely heavily on old-school country, this is not a concept album by any stretch, and is "just a collective volume of music I'm making as time goes on," Cavalier says. Opening track "Lilly May June," with all its swingin' jump, skip and skedaddle, is destined to become a fan favorite. You're gonna like this.