Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 08, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'One Time..' 

By
click to enlarge music_review2-1.jpg

Papa Herb and The Sol Vibration

'One Time'

Self-released

herbheins.com

You might as well give into where Herb "Papa Herb" Heins is gonna take you with his new album with The Sol Vibration, "One Time.." It's hard to keep it cohesive and not repeat yourself, but Heins offers eleven tracks with variety and some serious shake. He also lays heavily into his guitar, and is no slouch when it comes to belting out searing vocals with a hint of ragged sorrow. And as a band leader, Heins knows when to lead and when to get out of the way and give plenty of room to The Sol Vibration.

From the first track, you're caught up in a mellow-down mood, thanks in part to the ultra-chill soul of guest vocalist Chris "Hollywood" English — one of many contributors to the album. On "Lucky Fool," the sound bathes in Studio One-esque horns, while the spinal slip of "Ode to Ade," allows the horns to stretch out and pulverize. Big up.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Music Reviews

More by Frank De Blase

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
8 Wed
9 Thu
10 Fri
11 Sat
12 Sun
13 Mon
14

Bobby Kyle & The Administers, with Linwood Taylor @ Fanatics

Lucian Ban & Alex Harding: Dark Blue @ Bop Shop Records

Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs @ Abilene

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

View PDF
October 2- 8, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
DA's race draws on big issues
read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.