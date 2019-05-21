Album review: 'Panama Sessions' 

John Weyl

'Panama Sessions'

Self-released

johnweylmusic.com

John Weyl is a talented singer-guitarist and leader of the local blues trio Deep Blue Band. Influenced by the jazz and Latin music he heard while playing solo gigs in Panama every winter, Weyl decided to make an instrumental guitar album. Joined by bassist Ted Johansen, drummer Eric Metzgar, and electric guitarists Arturo Villarreal and Manuel Marquez, Weyl created his third studio release, "Panama Sessions."

Balancing technicality and raw intention, Weyl infuses his guitar style with Latin and country-western influence. Get ready for bright and cheery dance numbers like "Cuban Girls" and "Benny Swings," or embrace your mischievous side in "Gypsy Dancer" and "Groovin'." "Panama Sessions" delivers a tasteful mix of blues, rock, Latin music, jazz, and old-time swing. Weyl offers originals alongside intimate covers of Luis Bonfa's "Carnival" and Steve Winwood's "Roll with it."

Weyl and friends will perform a CD release show on Thursday, May 23, 7PM at Via Girasole Wine Bar, 3 Schoen Place in Pittsford. Free. 641-0340. winebarinpittsfordny.com.