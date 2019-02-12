Album review: 'Photo' 

Chrissie Romano Band

Chrissie Romano's voice rings out clarion-clear over her band's smooth groove on the new album "Photo." She doesn't waste any time shouldering her unplugged guitar and getting to the heartbreak at the heart of it all. That's not to say that Romano is just a young woman with a personal agenda. A shared experience forms around these well-written songs, delivered with the hook of pop thrills. The album is all the more credible with Romano singing over the sugary cushion of her band. It's good listenin'.