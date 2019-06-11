Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 11, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Queen Shade & etc' 

By
click to enlarge 6.12_albumreview1_beefgordon.jpg

Beef Gordon

'Queen Shade & etc'

Self-released

beefgordon.bandcamp.com

If you dig the late Wesley Willis, then you'll love Beef Gordon's debut "Queen Shade & etc," which comes out on  Friday, June 14. This album took guts to record, making haunting electronic tunes with the help of a Casio MT-68 keyboard. The clear, overtly smooth tone of the keyboard adds an ominous thrill, and the perfect beats in perfect time add twisted perfection beneath the melodies. On the song "Police Man," the descending scale is so spooky and serpentine that you half expect Vincent Price to pop out on the other side. Vocally, Gordon sounds cinematically psychotic without having to raise his voice.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Music Reviews

More by Frank De Blase

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
12 Thu
13 Fri
14 Sat
15 Sun
16 Mon
17 Tue
18

Dave Riccioni & Friends @ Record Archive

Garden Vibes: Honeysuckle @ George Eastman Museum

Freeing Your Voice @ The Clover Center for Arts & Spirituality

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Summer Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

June 12-18, 2019
Cover Story:
PRIMARY DAY IS JUNE 25
We help guide you through County Legislature and City School Board contests read more ...

By Jeremy Moule and Tim Louis Macaluso

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.