Album review: 'Queen Shade & etc' 

Beef Gordon

'Queen Shade & etc'

Self-released

beefgordon.bandcamp.com

If you dig the late Wesley Willis, then you'll love Beef Gordon's debut "Queen Shade & etc," which comes out on Friday, June 14. This album took guts to record, making haunting electronic tunes with the help of a Casio MT-68 keyboard. The clear, overtly smooth tone of the keyboard adds an ominous thrill, and the perfect beats in perfect time add twisted perfection beneath the melodies. On the song "Police Man," the descending scale is so spooky and serpentine that you half expect Vincent Price to pop out on the other side. Vocally, Gordon sounds cinematically psychotic without having to raise his voice.