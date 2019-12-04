Album review: 'Ram-A Lam-A' 

Televisionaries

'Ram-A Lam-A'

Hi-Tide Records

televisionaries.bandcamp.com

Don't call it a throwback. Televisionaries' new seven-inch record, featuring the three Lake brothers, is a flat-out gas and is as much ado about now as it is about then. It's a future classic. It's four rockin' ditties from yestermorrow. It's splendiferous.

"Ram-A Lam-A" takes a page from the classic rock 'n' roll cookbook, in which everything from reverb to a steady backbeat gets slathered on liberally. It's all just a tease to get asses shakin' all over the place. And the fact that all three members are brothers just shows you how loose tight can be when there's rock 'n' roll in the bloodstream.