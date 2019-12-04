Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
December 04, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Album review: 'Ram-A Lam-A' 

click to enlarge music_review1-1-247fbff6663f9013.jpg

Televisionaries

'Ram-A Lam-A'

Hi-Tide Records

televisionaries.bandcamp.com

Don't call it a throwback. Televisionaries' new seven-inch record, featuring the three Lake brothers, is a flat-out gas and is as much ado about now as it is about then. It's a future classic. It's four rockin' ditties from yestermorrow. It's splendiferous.

"Ram-A Lam-A" takes a page from the classic rock 'n' roll cookbook, in which everything from reverb to a steady backbeat gets slathered on liberally. It's all just a tease to get asses shakin' all over the place. And the fact that all three members are brothers just shows you how loose tight can be when there's rock 'n' roll in the bloodstream.

