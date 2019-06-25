Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 25, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Road to the Sun' 

By
click to enlarge 6.26_albumreview2_aminafigarova.jpg

Amina Figarova

'Road to the Sun'

AmFi Records

taminafigarova.com

On "Road to the Sun," pianist Amina Figarova explores the possibilities of a little big band, at times combined with a string trio. Born in Azerbaijan, Figarova began as a classical pianist. After studying jazz in Holland, she moved to the United States and studied at Berklee College of Music. Two decades ago, she worked with a big band at the Thelonious Monk Institute, and ever since then she has sought ways to simulate a big band's power in her smaller ensemble. Figarova has succeeded, composing and arranging every tune on this musical tour de force.

Although the arrangements are constructed around her piano, Figarova writes beautifully for horns and strings. Her voicings and punctuation are especially strong on the opening cut, "All We Dance." The string parts on "Fall Eclipse" are so gorgeous they could easily be adapted to a classical piece. Of course, these arrangements would be nothing without strong compositional foundations, and Figarova supplies them throughout. My favorite -- again, the strings -- is the perfectly titled "Explorations."

Tags: , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Music Reviews

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
25 Wed
26 Thu
27 Fri
28 Sat
29 Sun
30 Mon
1

Brandon Santini @ Fanatics

The Televisionaries, Natural Habitat @ Swan Dive

Luca Foresta & The ElectroKings @ Abilene

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
June 19-25, 2019
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.