Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

August 26, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Samba Jazz Alley' 

By
click to enlarge 8.28.19_music_albumreview1_antonioadolfo.jpg

Antonio Adolfo

'Samba Jazz Alley'

AAM Music

antonioadolfomusic.com

In the liner notes of his new album, pianist-composer Antonio Adolfo introduces us to an alley in Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana district that enchanted him in his teenage years. This "cauldron of jazz" led him to his life's work -- playing with singers like Flora Purim and Milton Nascimento, and writing songs for Stevie Wonder, Dionne Warwick, and others. Because Adolfo seeks to transport listeners back to the 1960's world of "Samba Jazz Alley," it's appropriate that most of the tunes are covers.

But even on the most familiar tunes, Adolfo's arrangements steal the show. Jazz fans who have heard Antonio Carlos Jobim's "Corcovado" countless times will find Adolfo's treatment fresh. He peels back the song's layers slowly, with piano, flugelhorn and flute until, finally, the full band comes in with rich harmony. While there are too many fine musicians to mention, Jesse Sadoc is especially strong on trumpet and flugelhorn and Marcelo Martins is excellent on saxophones and alto flute.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Music Reviews

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Mon
26 Tue
27 Wed
28 Thu
29 Fri
30 Sat
31 Sun
1
Lakeshore at the Little: Steve West, Jim Drew, Mike Brown @ Little Café

Lakeshore at the Little: Steve West, Jim Drew, Mike Brown @ Little Café

The Skull, Highest Leviathan, Gates of Paradox, Saints & Winos @ Bug Jar

Morning Musicale @ Central Library

Morning Musicale @ Central Library

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
August 21-27, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
PERSPECTIVES: Angelica Perez-Delgado
The new Ibero president on serving Rochester's Latinx community read more ...

By Tim Louis Macaluso

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.