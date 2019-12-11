Album review: 'Sensorama' 

Haewa

'Sensorama'

Self-released

haewamusic.bandcamp.com

On this, Haewa's seventh release, Rochester's psychedelic darlings have opened up their creative space again. The album "Sensorama" is a study in infinite time and space. But there are finite, synthesized layers that swirl and converge upon the listener, serving as a safe place to go before diving back into the inky black in all its uncertainty. The opening track, "I'll See It When I Believe It," is a prime example of this construction and exploration. The guitar, voice, and piano give the music earthy roots. Gently apocalyptic and grand.