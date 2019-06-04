Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
June 04, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Album review: 'Silver Recovery' 

Annika Bentley

'Silver Recovery'

Billy Likes Records

annikabentley.bandcamp.com

Rochester singer-songwriter Annika Bentley will take you by surprise. Her three-song EP "Silver Recovery" was quietly released December, but the deeply sophisticated music on it sings loud and clear. Bentley's voice enchants with its dark, rich tone and tuneful phrasing. As the EP's producer, she takes the time to let the songs unfold slowly, leaving more time to luxuriate in the varied vocal inflections. The soul-R&B balladry of "Blood Bear," the lush chamber pop instrumentation in "Virginia," and the reverberant echo of the piano chords on "Wood Thrush" all amount to some seriously enjoyable songcraft.

