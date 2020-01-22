Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

January 22, 2020 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Something to Prove' 

By
click to enlarge music_review1-1-7b596fc1cf37bfa0.jpg

The Byways

'Something to Prove'

Self-released

bywaysroc.com

There's a lot of "wanna" — actual and implied — on The Byways' new EP "Something to Prove." It's acoustically based, and hits its stride immediately on tunes like "Man I Wanna Be." It all circles back to the quartet's principal songwriter and quarterback Alex Goettel, and the idealistic dreamscape he seems to envision.

You need to see them live, plugged or unplugged, to feel the band's gentle versatility and sway. It's indie rock, without too much preciousness or quirk — thanks in part to producer Dave Drago at 1809 Studios. It ain't the blues, but you can feel it as each of the four cuts cut deep.

The Byways play with The Archive Ravens on Friday, January 24, 8 p.m. at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive, Suite 101. $5. 292-9940. lovincup.com; bywaysroc.com.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
22 Thu
23 Fri
24 Sat
25 Sun
26 Mon
27 Tue
28

Grace Serene @ Record Archive

Nate Michaels @ B-Side

Bill Tiberio Trio @ 80W

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

January 22-28, 2020

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.