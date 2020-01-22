Album review: 'Something to Prove' 

The Byways

'Something to Prove'

Self-released

bywaysroc.com

There's a lot of "wanna" — actual and implied — on The Byways' new EP "Something to Prove." It's acoustically based, and hits its stride immediately on tunes like "Man I Wanna Be." It all circles back to the quartet's principal songwriter and quarterback Alex Goettel, and the idealistic dreamscape he seems to envision.

You need to see them live, plugged or unplugged, to feel the band's gentle versatility and sway. It's indie rock, without too much preciousness or quirk — thanks in part to producer Dave Drago at 1809 Studios. It ain't the blues, but you can feel it as each of the four cuts cut deep.

The Byways play with The Archive Ravens on Friday, January 24, 8 p.m. at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive, Suite 101. $5. 292-9940. lovincup.com; bywaysroc.com.