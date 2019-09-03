Album review: 'Steal Your Heart' 

Sugar Glider

'Steal Your Heart'

Self-released

sugargliderband.bandcamp.com

Rochester folk quartet Sugar Glider's debut full-length album, "Steal Your Heart," is like an intimate backwoods bonfire with close friends gathered round joined in song. Utilizing the reverberating acoustics of the South Wedge Mission, the album features the core group of vocalist-banjoist Alison Lindsey, singer-guitarist Roxy Elahi, guitarist Zach Kochan, and Ryan Yarmel on bass and autoharp, along with producer Ben Morey on percussion and saw.

Songs like "For a Friend" and "Get Out" are languid and melancholic, while "Pulling Tongues" and "Spiders" offer more upbeat fingerpicking. Atmospheric timbres are combined with heavy roots-folk composition and lyrical references to nature as metaphors for everyday life. With Lindsey and Elahi singing their signature synced harmonies, Sugar Glider can bring tears to your eyes, and then dry them with its somberly swaying lullabies.