January 22, 2020 Music » Music Reviews

Album review: 'Superette' 

click to enlarge music_review2-1-c06668697b0e666f.jpg

5Head

'Superette'

Self-released

facebook.com/5headmusic

It's like trying to pick your favorite child when you've got only one life preserver. The children in this hypothetical exercise are the 13 tracks on 5Head's new CD "Superette." The problem here is that I can't pick just one.

5Head has managed to run the engine clean, despite some grit in the tank this time around. 5Head is a SKA band, despite their rock 'n' roll leanings, and they fill up their repertoire with all the little subgenres that take the listener and throttle them. It's a wild ride. They hit upon all the grooves, and don't scrimp on speed or tone — especially in the vocal department, where singer Rob Reed has just a dusting of distorted energy. It's perfect, from the rockin' "Wrong" to the soul-sender "Raw Honey."

This is a superb project, and it does the job of gettin' your seat out of its seat and on its feet. Easily the band's best work to date.

