Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

January 29, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'Swingin’ in Seattle: Live at the Penthouse (1966-1967)’ 

By
click to enlarge 1.30_music_albumreview1_cannonballadderley.jpg

Cannonball Adderley

'Swingin' in Seattle: Live at the Penthouse (1966-1967)'

Reel to Real Recordings

cannonball-adderley.com

Julian "Cannonball" Adderley was not only one of the greatest alto saxophonists in jazz, he also led one of the greatest bands. That's why the release of a newly discovered recording, culled from mid-1960's radio broadcasts, is such a welcome treat. The sound is phenomenal, the repertoire is adventurous, and the personnel couldn't be better. Adderley and his brother Nat Adderley (cornet) were as musically symbiotic as it gets. The rest of the band - pianist Joe Zawinul, bassist Victor Gaskin, bass and Roy McCurdy on drums - was top-notch.

The CD contains an informative 28-page booklet with fascinating interviews with Adderley's widow, Olga, and McCurdy, who emerged from the Rochester scene. But the main event is the music, including inventive originals like Zawinul's "Hippodelphia" and "74 Miles Away." Covers range from a fiery take on Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane's "The Girl Next Door" to a beautiful rendition of Leonard Bernstein's "Somewhere." Tunes are introduced by Adderley in his uniquely eloquent manner, making you feel like you're right in the club.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Music Reviews

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
31 Fri
1 Sat
2 Sun
3 Mon
4 Tue
5 Wed
6
Mandolin Orange Listening Party @ Record Archive

Mandolin Orange Listening Party @ Record Archive

A lunchtime listening party of Mandolin Orange's new album "Tides of a...

Charles Emanuel, Dave Chisholm @ The Daily Refresher

Dave Riccioni @ Pane Vino

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Winter Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
January 30- 5, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Winter Guide
Winter, with its bitter-cold bite, is an inevitable reality in Rochester. But that doesn't mean you have to retreat into hibernation. Our 2019 Winter Guide is a curated compilation of cold-weather ideas and activities to warm the soul and coax you out of the winter blues. read more ...

By Daniel J. Kushner

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.