Album review: 'Swingin’ in Seattle: Live at the Penthouse (1966-1967)’ 

Cannonball Adderley

'Swingin' in Seattle: Live at the Penthouse (1966-1967)'

Reel to Real Recordings

Julian "Cannonball" Adderley was not only one of the greatest alto saxophonists in jazz, he also led one of the greatest bands. That's why the release of a newly discovered recording, culled from mid-1960's radio broadcasts, is such a welcome treat. The sound is phenomenal, the repertoire is adventurous, and the personnel couldn't be better. Adderley and his brother Nat Adderley (cornet) were as musically symbiotic as it gets. The rest of the band - pianist Joe Zawinul, bassist Victor Gaskin, bass and Roy McCurdy on drums - was top-notch.

The CD contains an informative 28-page booklet with fascinating interviews with Adderley's widow, Olga, and McCurdy, who emerged from the Rochester scene. But the main event is the music, including inventive originals like Zawinul's "Hippodelphia" and "74 Miles Away." Covers range from a fiery take on Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane's "The Girl Next Door" to a beautiful rendition of Leonard Bernstein's "Somewhere." Tunes are introduced by Adderley in his uniquely eloquent manner, making you feel like you're right in the club.