Album review: 'Take Care of My Love' 

Katie Jones

'Take Care of My Love'

Self-released

katiejones.bandcamp.com

Katie Jones's new album, "Take Care of My Love," is a study in patience between its analog recording and the digital work that went in afterwards to complete it, as well as patience with the rural strain that envelops the listener.

"Take Care of My Love" has a casual country feel to it. And that's before you hear the big sky vista presented by Braden Bodensteiner's exquisite pedal steel, or Jones's voice, which holds steady at a mid-morning tone. Jones laid this mellow affair down in a cabin in the Catskills where Jones and producer, drummer, and pump organist Adam Netsky (of Maybird) lived for a spell. The thing that grabs you by the ears is the consistent mellowness throughout, save for the track six, "Inside the Outside." Oh, and I love, LOVE the organ on "Imitations of Arrival," Overall, it's a relaxed fit.

Katie Jones will play an album release show on Tuesday, June 18, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $5.232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com.