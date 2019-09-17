Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 17, 2019

Album review: 'The Big Sound' 

Wyatt Coin

'The Big Sound'

Rockshow Records

Wyatt Coin is a down-home punk, country, and rockabilly quartet currently based in Buffalo. Formed in 2014, the band has since released an EP and two live albums, and has played the vans Warped Tour twice. Wyatt Coin's first full-length studio album "The Big Sound" - produced and engineered by Jamie McMann - comes out Tuesday, September 17.

Vocalist Jordan Schilling sings with a growly vocal delivery, backed by enthusiastic, shouted harmonies, on "The Winner" and "Blood of the Coin." "Law Dogs" wrangles up images of the Wild West, in which outlaws and lawmen were at odds with each other, while "Calling Hours" is a heartfelt letter to a loved one lost from the opiate epidemic. Wyatt Coin is a backcountry brotherhood that delivers boozy sing-alongs and danceable farmhouse punk anthems.

Wyatt Coin will play its album release show with special guests Dredneks, Over & Out, and Just One More on Tuesday, September 17, 9 p.m. at Skylark Lounge, 40 South Union Street. $6. 270-8106. theskylarklounge.com; wyattcoin.com.

