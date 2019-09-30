Album review: 'The Cool Club and The Lipker Sisters' 

The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters

Self-released

Deep into the new, self-titled album by The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters, listeners may feel like they've time-traveled to the 1940's. While the three sisters, Marilla, Grace, and Elizabeth, are wailing away on "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" -- a hit for The Andrews Sisters in 1941 -- The Cool Club is positively cooking behind them. The CD contains a few more classics: "Shout Sister Shout" by Sister Rosetta Tharpe, "Plenty of Money and You" by Harry Warren and Al Dubin, and "I Got Rhythm" by George and Ira Gershwin.

But mixed into the brew are 11 original songs: 10 by guitarist Rick Hoyt and one by vocalist Marilla Gonzalez. And these new tunes fit right into that swing-era groove. Hoyt's guitar lights up the proceedings throughout. The excellent band is rounded out by Tom McClure on saxophone, clarinet and flute, Joe Galusha on drums, and Trevor Findley on bass.

The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters play their CD release party with Viavattine Bros Horns on Friday, October 4, 8:30 p.m. at Iron Smoke Distillery, 111 Parce Avenue, Suite 5B, Fairport. $5 cover; $2 from each CD sale goes to Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas. 388-7584. ironsmoketastingroom.com.