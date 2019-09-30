Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 30, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Album review: 'The Cool Club and The Lipker Sisters' 

By
click to enlarge 10.2.19_music_albumreview1_thecoolclublipkersisters.jpg

The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters

'The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters'

Self-released

coolclubandlipkersisters.com

Deep into the new, self-titled album by The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters, listeners may feel like they've time-traveled to the 1940's. While the three sisters, Marilla, Grace, and Elizabeth, are wailing away on "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" -- a hit for The Andrews Sisters in 1941 -- The Cool Club is positively cooking behind them. The CD contains a few more classics: "Shout Sister Shout" by Sister Rosetta Tharpe, "Plenty of Money and You" by Harry Warren and Al Dubin, and "I Got Rhythm" by George and Ira Gershwin.

But mixed into the brew are 11 original songs: 10 by guitarist Rick Hoyt and one by vocalist Marilla Gonzalez. And these new tunes fit right into that swing-era groove. Hoyt's guitar lights up the proceedings throughout. The excellent band is rounded out by Tom McClure on saxophone, clarinet and flute, Joe Galusha on drums, and Trevor Findley on bass.

The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters play their CD release party with Viavattine Bros Horns on Friday, October 4, 8:30 p.m. at Iron Smoke Distillery, 111 Parce Avenue, Suite 5B, Fairport. $5 cover; $2 from each CD sale goes to Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas. 388-7584. ironsmoketastingroom.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Music Reviews

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Mon
30 Tue
1 Wed
2 Thu
3 Fri
4 Sat
5 Sun
6

Uptown Tango @ Little Café

Diane Cluck, Seth Faergolzia @ Kaleidoscope Collective

Captured! by Robots, Behold...the Arctopus, Dysrhythmia, Sulaco @ Bug Jar

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

View PDF
September 25- 1, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Why the UN Climate Action Summit matters
The media and climate activists must “name and shame” laggards, says the UN special envoy read more ...

By Mark Hertsgaard

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.