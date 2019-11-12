Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 12, 2019 Music » Music Reviews

Album review: 'The Hard Side of the Blues' 

Tommy Grills

'The Hard Side of the Blues'

Self-released

tommygrills.hearnow.com

Rochester expat Tommy Grills stands ominous, lean, and mean — with nothing but a big guitar between him and the rest of the world. Grills’ name may sound familiar to some blues aficionados; he’s the big brother of hometown bluesman Steve Grills. On Tommy Grills’ new, Kenny Neal-produced CD, “The Hard Side of the Blues,” Grills’ hard guitar battles for attention with his strident vocal style. The album features covers of songs from a nice blend of traditional cats such as Little Walter, Jimmy Rogers, Sonny Boy Williamson, and Willie Dixon. But where it gets hard — and I don’t mean difficult — is when Grills leans in and rips through his own stuff, full of electricity and sweaty desire. Ten cuts of the blues in full gallop.

