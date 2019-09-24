Album review: 'Triple Helix' 

Anat Cohen Tentet

'Triple Helix'

Anzic Records

Over the last two decades Israel has been such a strong breeding ground for jazz musicians, it's become the new New Orleans, the Big Uneasy. Among Israel's top musical exports is perpetually poll-topping clarinetist Anat Cohen. "Triple Helix," her new album with her wonderful Tentet, finds her at the top of her game, soaring and adventurous throughout. Cohen shares the spotlight with Musical Director Oded Lev-Ari, whose arrangements are nothing short of brilliant.

The title tune, a three-part suite by Lev-Ari, is wide-ranging in moods and musical styles. The first movement features a double solo by Cohen and guitarist Sheryl Bailey that verges on a visit to the Hotel California. Cohen contributes three excellent originals, including the beautiful "Miri" and the elegiac "Morning Melody (Epilogue)." Among the covers, "Milonga Del Angel" is a gorgeous treatment of an Astor Piazzolla classic, while "Lonesome Train" by Gene Roland evokes Duke Ellington.