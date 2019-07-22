Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
July 22, 2019

Album review: 'Ughwow' 

click to enlarge 7.24.19_music_albumreview1_julianunes.jpg

Julia Nunes

'Ughwow'

Rude Butler Records

julianunes.com/ughwow

Compared to previous outings, a break-up record is not really something you'd expect from Fairport native and singer-songwriter Julia Nunes. But there's a pervasive melancholy coming out of this artist, pouring out, really. It's a little unexpected from a songwriter who is generally known to couch her lyrics in mirth and ukulele sunshine. And the fingers of producer Shruti Kumar are all up in the batter, beefing up Nunes' vocal presence with multi-tracking and providing an abundance of beats. It's thoroughly modern and yet 100 percent relevant to Nunes' entire catalogue.

Except this is the first time I've heard her sound hurt. And even if she's just clearing the air and trying to move on, the pain is real. You can feel it in the song "No Sudden Moves," in which she sings, "I believe in self-fulfilling prophecies/ Obsession fades/ And turns to hate/ It's just what I do."The pretty pop of Nunes' earlier work — in which she cracked wise with an ironic tone and covered acts like Destiny's Child on the uke — is still there just below the surface waiting for the healing to begin. "Ughwow" is a good start.

Julia Nunes celebrates the release of "Ughwow" Thursday, August 1, 7:30 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10 advance, $15 door.232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; julianunes.com.

