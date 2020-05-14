Album review: 'Under the Spell' 

click to enlarge

In a splash of atmospheric vocals, Roses & Revolutions arrives with its new six-song, digital EP, “Under the Spell.” It’s a beaut; the Rochester duo of Alyssa Coco and Matt Merritt doesn’t waste any time getting down to it.The title track kicks things off with a deliberate study in dichotomy between its instrumental largesse and its vocal fragility. Never have I heard something so heavy and delicate, simultaneously.The cut that follows, “Dancing in a Daydream,” sounds like a choir performing in zero gravity. And that’s where the wow factor comes in, centered around Coco, who moves effortlessly with a breathy delivery. It hits like a velvet hammer. The same goes for “Looking Glass,” with its rare rhythmic drive (for this band, anyway). As a collection, “Under the Spell” is seduction realized; it’s love where lonely used to be.