ALT-COUNTRY | Rhett Miller 

Rhett Miller is the king of the murder ballad, the prince of melancholy, the champion of the love song. Best known from his position leading the charge of the alt-country darlings Old 97's, Miller is one of the precious few who legitimately can call his music Americana and mean it. In a sense, Old 97's invented what many know as Americana with songs like "Time Bomb," "Big Brown Eyes, "Question." Miller is touring as a solo acoustic act now, and nothing is lost in the intensity and honesty department. The heartbreak is there, as well as the tearjerk.

Rhett Miller, along with Salim Nourallah, plays Tuesday, February 4, 8 p.m., at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $25 in advance, $30 day of show. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; rhettmiller.com.