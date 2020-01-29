Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

January 29, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ALT-COUNTRY | Rhett Miller 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS
  • PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS

Rhett Miller is the king of the murder ballad, the prince of melancholy, the champion of the love song. Best known from his position leading the charge of the alt-country darlings Old 97's, Miller is one of the precious few who legitimately can call his music Americana and mean it. In a sense, Old 97's invented what many know as Americana with songs like "Time Bomb," "Big Brown Eyes, "Question." Miller is touring as a solo acoustic act now, and nothing is lost in the intensity and honesty department. The heartbreak is there, as well as the tearjerk.

Rhett Miller, along with Salim Nourallah, plays Tuesday, February 4, 8 p.m., at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $25 in advance, $30 day of show. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; rhettmiller.com.

Tags: , , , ,

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
29 Thu
30 Fri
31 Sat
1 Sun
2 Mon
3 Tue
4

Chris Cady @ B-Side

Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters @ Record Archive

The Swooners @ 80W

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Winter Guide 2020

This Week's Issue

January 29- 4, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Winter Guide: You've got (outdoor) options
What’s the point in complaining about Rochester’s winter weather? This season has been relatively mild so far (fingers crossed, of course), and this is our home, so we might as well enjoy it and take pride in the seemingly innumerable outdoor recreation options available to us. read more ...

By DANIEL J. KUSHNER AND REBECCA RAFFERTY

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.